Willmott Dixon wins £13m listed building conversion

Artist's impression of the Amelia Scott building

Willmott Dixon will convert a Grade II listed former library and museum in Tunbridge Wells to provide new council facilities.

After conversion, the building will house a museum, art gallery, library, registrations, archives, adult education, tourist information and the council’s customer service team.

It will be called the Amelia Scott Building. Amelia Scott (1860-1952) was a prominent local suffragist and social reformer.

The project has funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England.

Willmott Dixon Interiors was procured via the Southern Construction Framework and is expected to hand over in 2022.

Willmott Dixon’s recent track-record for restoring listed buildings includes the refurbishment of Wolverhampton's Civic Halls and in London it is currently refurbishing Old Admiralty Building next to Horse Guards Parade as well as The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.

Last month, Willmott Dixon Interiors was chosen to deliver a £39m refurbishment at London South Bank University’s (LSBU) London Road Building and recently completed a refurbishment of 87,000 square foot in Highbury Grove in Islington to create a new facility for the London Screen Academy.

