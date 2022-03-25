Willmott Dixon wins £28m Newport school revamp

How Bassaleg Comp will look

Willmott Dixon will supervise the demolition of several existing school buildings and manage the construction of a large replacement block.

The works will increase the school’s capacity from its current 1,747 to approximately 2,050.

The new three-storey block will contain dining and assembly areas as well as classrooms. Willmott Dixon will also carry out associated external works, including 3G sports facilities and playing fields.

Bassaleg Comprehensive School is the latest scheme to be delivered with matched funding from the Welsh government through its Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Willmott Dixon is also on site building the £21m Tarleton Academy in Preston and a £29m development at Silverwood School’s Rowde campus in Wiltshire.

