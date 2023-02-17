Willmott Dixon wins £36m Wolverton scheme

Housing will be built on the site of an old shopping mall

Milton Keynes City Council is working with developer Town on a project called Love Wolverton, to redevelop the Agora shopping centre and car park. It obtained full planning permission on on 22nd December 2021.

Willmott Dixon and Town will now review and finalise the design for the new development on the site of the old shopping mall. The scheme will provide 115 two- to four-storey homes across six residential blocks, nearly a third of which will be affordable housing and which incorporates a co-housing community for over-50s alongside family homes for rent.

There will also be nine ground-floor commercial units and a designated ‘community space’.

The council engaged Willmott Dixon via the Pagabo major works framework. Work is expected to start on-site later this year.

Other town centre regenerations that Willmott Dixon is working on include the Spindles development in Oldham, the Upperbanks development in Rochdale and Stockport Interchange.

Willmott Dixon director Michelle Cotterill said: “The Agora regeneration scheme is a pivotal project that will breathe new life into the local area of Wolverton. As one of the most environmentally ambitious regeneration schemes in the UK, we are proud to have been appointed to deliver a project that is set to offer such value to the area, both in terms of its sustainable benefits and social value potential.”

Councillor Rob Middleton, cabinet member for resources at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Wolverton is a historic railway town with a real sense of community, brilliant independent businesses, and endless potential. This community-led regeneration will provide a real boost for the town, and I can’t want to see the plans come to life.”

