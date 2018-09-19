Willmott Dixon wins £38m Winchester leisure centre

Stride Treglown has designed the new sports centre

Subject to planning permission, Willmott Dixon will build a new complex to replace the old River Park Leisure Centre, which was built in the 1970s.

The new facility will include a 50-metre swimming pool, a separate teaching pool with movable floor, an eight-court sports hall, four squash courts, a 200-station gym, two large studios and a spin studio. There will also be a hydrotherapy suite and eight treatment rooms.

“Appointing early allows us to hit the ground running once planning consent is granted and work can get started,” said Councillor Lisa Griffiths, who chairs Winchester City Council’s health and wellbeing committee. “The council has selected this contractor to ensure we can deliver the project on time and to budget when we have the planning green light.”

Willmott Dixon is working with architect Stride Treglown and, subject to planning consent, aims to start construction in spring 2019 with completion in early 2021.

Willmott Dixon has delivered more than £250m worth of leisure facilities across the UK over the past five years, including the Sapphire Ice Rink & Swimming Pool in Romford and Elmbridge’s Xcel Sports Hub. Current projects include Littlehampton’s Wave Leisure Centre, due to complete in January 2019, and the New Addington Leisure Centre in Croydon.