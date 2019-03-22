Willmott Dixon wins £8m Nottingham Science Park contract

The building has been designed by CPMG Architects

Willmott Dixon will build Nottingham Science Park’s second facility, creating 22,700 sq ft of Grade A office space for companies looking for research and development facilities near similar organisations. The building has been designed by CPMG Architects to complement neighbouring buildings and is the first phase in a series of new developments at the site in the coming years.

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has helped to fund the scheme, which was procured via Scape’s national construction framework.

Nottingham City Council leader Jon Collins said: “Nottingham has a proud history of manufacturing, and of scientific discovery through Boots, the discovery of ibuprofen and the creation of the MRI machine. We want to create many more opportunities for discoveries, cutting edge technology or new breakthroughs, and investing in a new hi-tech building is a crucial step in that. Being close to both the University of Nottingham and the Boots Enterprise Zone only enhances the opportunities the Science Park can foster. By investing in an innovative sector of the city and national industry, we can all benefit from this in the future as firms expand and invest more into themselves and into Nottingham.”

Willmott Dixon will work with Perfect Circle, a consultancy consortium comprising Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom, to deliver the new building by early 2020.

Science buildings are becoming a bit of a speciality for the contractor, having delivered similar projects such as BioCity Discovery Building, a life science incubator on the edge of Nottingham’s Creative Quarter for Nottingham City Council, and the University of Derby’s STEM building, as well as Menai Science Park in Anglesey and Boole Technology Centre in Lincoln.