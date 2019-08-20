Willmott Dixon wins Pontefract leisure centre

Five Towns Leisure & Wellbeing Hub

The Five Towns Leisure & Wellbeing Hub in Pontefract Park will be the largest of its kind in the Wakefield district. Indoor facilities will include a 10-lane swimming pool, studio pool with moveable floor and a learners’ pool. There will also be a gym, exercise studios and meeting rooms. Outside will be four tennis courts and a 3G artificial grass pitch.

The project team includes architect GT+3 and engineering firms Arcadis and Waterman. Construction work is scheduled to complete in autumn 2020.

Willmott Dixon only recently completed the new Minsthorpe Leisure Centre for Wakefield Council. Over the past three years it has built more than £200m-worth of leisure schemes – in Littlehampton, Winchester, Romford, Elmbridge and at the University of Warwick.

Willmott Dixon was also recently appointed to deliver a new leisure and cultural centre in Harpenden by altering the existing swimming pool building in Rothamsted Park to provide an improved main pool, as well as new 17-metre learner pool, a sports hall and a larger gym.

Willmott Dixon northern managing director Anthony Dillon said: “The team are exceptionally proud of what we created with Minsthorpe Leisure Centre, which has been an important new addition in the south east of Wakefield District. Five Towns Leisure is part a new breed of facility by local authorities that are more like community hubs, offering a wide range of activities and services for local people, and we are looking forward to making another big impact in Wakefield by expanding the district’s leisure and community facilities with Five Towns Leisure.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk