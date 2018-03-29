JCB ad JCB ad
Fri March 30 2018

News » Over £20m » Wills Bros team wins £220m road scheme » published 29 Mar 2018

Wills Bros team wins £220m road scheme

An Iberian-Irish consortium has landed one of the year’s biggest UK road construction contracts.

A consortium of Spanish contractor Sacyr and its Portuguese sister company Somague with Dublin-based Wills Bros Civil Engineering has been selected by the Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure to construct the £220m A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling scheme.

A 25.5km stretch of the A6 will be upgraded to dual carriageway. The scheme includes a bypass around Dungiven, with new roundabouts connecting the scheme to the existing road network at either end.

Work is expected to start within the next few weeks and take up to four years to complete.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 29 Mar 2018 (last updated on 29 Mar 2018).

