Wilson James appoints head of safety

John Hannan

John Hannan joins Wilson James following a 15-year career spanning the construction and rail sectors, including working on projects for Thameslink, Crossrail, Heathrow and the Hinkley Nuclear site. He was previously health & safety director for labour subcontractor VGC Group.

“My appointment to the board reinforces Wilson James’ commitment to health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability and I will bring my unique expertise to the company, and its clients’ operations, to ensure the highest standards are met,” he said.

