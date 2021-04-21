  1. Instagram
Thu April 22 2021

  3. Wilson James appoints head of safety

19 hours Construction logistics specialist Wilson James has appointed John Hannan to its operational board as head of health & safety, wellbeing and sustainability.

John Hannan joins Wilson James following a 15-year career spanning the construction and rail sectors, including working on projects for Thameslink, Crossrail, Heathrow and the Hinkley Nuclear site. He was previously health & safety director for labour subcontractor VGC Group.

“My appointment to the board reinforces Wilson James’ commitment to health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability and I will bring my unique expertise  to the company, and its clients’ operations, to ensure the highest standards are met,” he said.

