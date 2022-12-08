Wiltshire picks Milestone for highway maintenance

The contract is worth £80m a year over the five-year term. There is also the potential to extend the contract by another five years to 2032.

Milestone takes over from Ringway, which was brought on board in 2016 after the council parted company prematurely with Balfour Beatty. [See previous report here.]

Milestone Infrastructure will be responsible for maintaining bridges, verges, carriageways and footways. Works will also include gully and drain cleaning, street lighting, pothole repairs, sweeping and winter and emergency maintenance works.

In addition, Milestone Infrastructure will also be employing 20 parish stewards for small local highways priority works in the towns and parishes.

Business director Anne Roberts described the contract awards as “a great win for Milestone Infrastructure”.

Milestone, formerly Skanska Highways, is part of the M Group Services transport division.

