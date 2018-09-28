Win for Colas on Grand Paris Express

The contract for client Société du Grand Paris involves the track, rigid catenary and linear equipment for the Line 15 South–East sector of the project. It covers the construction of 17km of metro line serving eight stations – from Noisy-Champs to Vitry-sur-Seine – as well as the maintenance and storage site in Champigny-sur-Marne.

The consortium, comprising Colas Rail (70%) and Alstom (30%), is in charge of project management, studies, supply, execution of works and tests for the railway, rigid catenary and linear equipment. The two companies have already worked together on major projects such as the Reims tramway, the LGV Nîmes-Montpellier Bypass, and the Cairo and Caracas metros. They are currently working on tramway projects in Nice and Bordeaux.

“I would like to thank the Société du Grand Paris for the trust it has placed in Colas Rail by awarding it with this first large-scale project on the Grand Paris Express network,” said Francis Grass, president of Colas Rail. “Teams from Colas Rail and Alstom will do their utmost to ensure that the project is a success.” He added that Colas Rail aims to pursue the partnership with the Société du Grand Paris on other projects on the scheme.

Alstom France senior vice president Jean-Baptiste Eymeoud said that he was particularly proud of the fact that the Société du Grand Paris chose Alstom and Colas. “This demonstrates Alstom's ability to provide more than rolling stock on major projects such as this one.”

The project is scheduled to last 69 months and will mobilise up to 260 employees.