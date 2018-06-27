Wincanton lands Hinkley logistics role

Work under way at Hinkley Point C

Wincanton will provide storage, handling, asset tracking and transportation for incoming materials to the Hinkley Point C project in Somerset, from warehouses both on and off site. Wincanton is expected to ensure the supply of thousands of product lines and facilitate a three-month buffer stock.

The deal incorporates Wincanton’s core Construction Logistics Services proposition and draws on experience of projects such as Crossrail.

Robert Evans, storage manager at Hinkley Point C, said: “We were looking for a long-term partner to support our vast and complex logistics needs. We needed a supplier with expertise, experience and the ability to adapt to the changing needs of the project. We were also looking to work with a business rooted in the southwest, employing people in the region. Wincanton fit the bill in all respects.”