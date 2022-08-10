Wind farm converter platform for North Sea

The converter platform is now en route to Rotterdam

After three years of construction the platform is now on board the transport barge Iron Lady and on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

There, it will be reloaded onto the world’s largest service vessel, the Pioneering Spirit, and then shipped to the installation site in the North Sea. The grid connection system is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and provide renewable energy to over a million households.

After the platform is commissioned in 2023, it will convert the alternating current generated by offshore wind farms into direct current, which will then be transmitted to Hilgenriedersiel on the mainland via an approximately 45-kilometre-long subsea cable.

