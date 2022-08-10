  1. Instagram
Thu August 11 2022

Wind farm converter platform for North Sea

9 hours Electricity transmission company Tennet has completed the sail-out of its 900MW offshore converter platform Dolwin Kappa from the Dragados Offshore shipyard in Cadiz, Spain.

The converter platform is now en route to Rotterdam

After three years of construction the platform is now on board the transport barge Iron Lady and on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

There, it will be reloaded onto the world’s largest service vessel, the Pioneering Spirit, and then shipped to the installation site in the North Sea. The grid connection system is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and provide renewable energy to over a million households.

After the platform is commissioned in 2023, it will convert the alternating current generated by offshore wind farms into direct current, which will then be transmitted to Hilgenriedersiel on the mainland via an approximately 45-kilometre-long subsea cable.

