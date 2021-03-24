Winners listed for northeast civils framework

NEPO211 Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Works started on 3rd March 2021 and runs for four years, through to March 2025
The framework features 26 contractors, all of whom can be accessed via direct award or further competition.
The full list of approved suppliers is:
Lot 1: Tees Valley — up to £750,000
- CR Reynolds
- Esh Construction
- Highway Construction Services
- Hinko Construction
- Meldrum Construction Services
- Rainton Construction
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
Reserves (ranked order):
- Howard Civil Engineering
- Amalgamated Construction
- Multevo
- Ashcourt Contracts
Lot 2: Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — up to £750,000
- CR Reynolds
- Esh Construction
- Highway Construction Services
- Hinko Construction
- Howard Civil Engineering
- Meldrum Construction Services
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
Reserves (ranked order):
- Rainton Construction
- Amalgamated Construction
- Colas
- Multevo
Lot 3: Tees Valley — £750,000 to £1.5m
- CR Reynolds
- Esh Construction
- Highway Construction Services
- Hinko Construction
- Howard Civil Engineering
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
- Tilbury Douglas
Reserves (ranked order):
- Rainton Construction
- Meldrum Construction Services
- Amalgamated Construction
- AE Yates
Lot4: Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — £750,000 to £1.5m
- CR Reynolds
- Esh Construction
- Hinko Construction
- Howard Civil Engineering
- Rainton Construction
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
- Tilbury Douglas
Reserves (ranked order):
- Meldrum Construction Works
- Amalgamated Construction
- Colas
- Eric Wright Civil Engineers
Lot 5: North East — £1.5m to £3m
- CR Reynolds
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- Howard Civil Engineering
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
- Tilbury Douglas
Reserves (ranked order):
- Esh Construction
- NMCN
- Rainton Construction
- Colas
Lot 6: North East — £3m to £5m
- CR Reynolds
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrnog
- Tilbury Douglas
Reserves (ranked order):
- Howard Civil Engineering
- NMCN
- Rainton Construction
- Colas
Lot 7: North East — £5m to £10m
- Colas
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- NMCN
- Tilbury Douglas
- VolkerStevin
Reserves (ranked order):
- Rainton Construction
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Hall Construction Services
- JN Bentley
Lot 8: North East — over £10m
- BAM Nuttall
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- McLaughlin and Harvey
- Tilbury Douglas
- VolkerStevin
Reserves (ranked order):
- Colas
- NMCN
- John Sisk & Son
- Morgan Sindall
Lot 9: National — £5m to £10m
- CR Reynolds
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- Seymour Civil Engineering
- Thomas Armstrong
- Tilbury Douglas
- VolkerStevin
Reserves (ranked order):
- Esh Construction
- Howard Civil Engineering
- NMCN
- Rainton Construction
Lot 10: National — £5m to £10m
- Colas
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- NMCN
- Tilbury Douglas
- VolkerStevin
Reserves (ranked order):
- Rainton Construction
- JN Bentley
- Farrans Construction
- AE Yates
Lot 11: National — over £10m
- BAM Nuttall
- Esh Construction
- Tilbury Douglas
- VolkerStevin
Reserves (ranked order):
- McLaughlin and Harvey
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- Colas
- NMCN
Lot 12: National — £5m to £10m (single supplier)
- VolkerStevin
Lot 13: National — over £10m (single supplier)
- BAM Nuttall
