Winners listed for northeast civils framework

NEPO211 Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Works started on 3rd March 2021 and runs for four years, through to March 2025

The framework features 26 contractors, all of whom can be accessed via direct award or further competition.

The full list of approved suppliers is:

Lot 1: Tees Valley — up to £750,000

CR Reynolds

Esh Construction

Highway Construction Services

Hinko Construction

Meldrum Construction Services

Rainton Construction

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Reserves (ranked order):

Howard Civil Engineering

Amalgamated Construction

Multevo

Ashcourt Contracts

Lot 2: Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — up to £750,000

CR Reynolds

Esh Construction

Highway Construction Services

Hinko Construction

Howard Civil Engineering

Meldrum Construction Services

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Reserves (ranked order):

Rainton Construction

Amalgamated Construction

Colas

Multevo

Lot 3: Tees Valley — £750,000 to £1.5m

CR Reynolds

Esh Construction

Highway Construction Services

Hinko Construction

Howard Civil Engineering

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Tilbury Douglas

Reserves (ranked order):

Rainton Construction

Meldrum Construction Services

Amalgamated Construction

AE Yates

Lot4: Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — £750,000 to £1.5m

CR Reynolds

Esh Construction

Hinko Construction

Howard Civil Engineering

Rainton Construction

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Tilbury Douglas

Reserves (ranked order):

Meldrum Construction Works

Amalgamated Construction

Colas

Eric Wright Civil Engineers

Lot 5: North East — £1.5m to £3m

CR Reynolds

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Howard Civil Engineering

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Tilbury Douglas

Reserves (ranked order):

Esh Construction

NMCN

Rainton Construction

Colas

Lot 6: North East — £3m to £5m

CR Reynolds

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrnog

Tilbury Douglas

Reserves (ranked order):

Howard Civil Engineering

NMCN

Rainton Construction

Colas

Lot 7: North East — £5m to £10m

Colas

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Infrastructure

NMCN

Tilbury Douglas

VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

Rainton Construction

Seymour Civil Engineering

Hall Construction Services

JN Bentley

Lot 8: North East — over £10m

BAM Nuttall

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Infrastructure

McLaughlin and Harvey

Tilbury Douglas

VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

Colas

NMCN

John Sisk & Son

Morgan Sindall

Lot 9: National — £5m to £10m

CR Reynolds

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Seymour Civil Engineering

Thomas Armstrong

Tilbury Douglas

VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

Esh Construction

Howard Civil Engineering

NMCN

Rainton Construction

Lot 10: National — £5m to £10m

Colas

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Infrastructure

NMCN

Tilbury Douglas

VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

Rainton Construction

JN Bentley

Farrans Construction

AE Yates

Lot 11: National — over £10m

BAM Nuttall

Esh Construction

Tilbury Douglas

VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

McLaughlin and Harvey

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Colas

NMCN

Lot 12: National — £5m to £10m (single supplier)

VolkerStevin

Lot 13: National — over £10m (single supplier)

BAM Nuttall

