  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 24 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Winners listed for northeast civils framework

Winners listed for northeast civils framework

6 hours NEPO, the North East Procurement Organisation, has has launched a framework agreement offering UK public sector organisations a compliant route to fulfil civil engineering and infrastructure projects.

NEPO211 Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Works started on 3rd March 2021 and runs for four years, through to March 2025

The framework features 26 contractors, all of whom can be accessed via direct award or further competition.

The full list of approved suppliers is:

Lot 1: Tees Valley — up to £750,000

  • CR Reynolds
  • Esh Construction
  • Highway Construction Services
  • Hinko Construction
  • Meldrum Construction Services
  • Rainton Construction
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong

Reserves (ranked order):

  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Multevo
  • Ashcourt Contracts

Lot 2: Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — up to £750,000

  • CR Reynolds
  • Esh Construction
  • Highway Construction Services
  • Hinko Construction
  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • Meldrum Construction Services
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong

Reserves (ranked order):

  • Rainton Construction
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Colas
  • Multevo 

Lot 3: Tees Valley — £750,000 to £1.5m

  • CR Reynolds
  • Esh Construction
  • Highway Construction Services
  • Hinko Construction
  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong
  • Tilbury Douglas

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Rainton Construction
  • Meldrum Construction Services
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • AE Yates

Lot4:  Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear — £750,000 to £1.5m

  • CR Reynolds
  • Esh Construction
  • Hinko Construction
  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • Rainton Construction
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong
  • Tilbury Douglas

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Meldrum Construction Works
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Colas
  • Eric Wright Civil Engineers

Lot 5: North East — £1.5m to £3m

  • CR Reynolds
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong
  • Tilbury Douglas

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Esh Construction
  • NMCN
  • Rainton Construction
  • Colas

Lot 6: North East — £3m to £5m

Related Information
  • CR Reynolds
  • Esh Construction
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrnog
  • Tilbury Douglas

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • NMCN
  • Rainton Construction
  • Colas 

Lot 7: North East — £5m to £10m

  • Colas
  • Esh Construction
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • NMCN
  • Tilbury Douglas
  • VolkerStevin

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Rainton Construction
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Hall Construction Services
  • JN Bentley

Lot 8: North East — over £10m

  • BAM Nuttall
  • Esh Construction
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • McLaughlin and Harvey
  • Tilbury Douglas
  • VolkerStevin

Reserves (ranked order):

  • Colas
  • NMCN
  • John Sisk & Son
  • Morgan Sindall

Lot 9: National — £5m to £10m

  • CR Reynolds
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • Seymour Civil Engineering
  • Thomas Armstrong
  • Tilbury Douglas
  • VolkerStevin

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Esh Construction
  • Howard Civil Engineering
  • NMCN
  • Rainton Construction

Lot 10: National — £5m to £10m

  • Colas
  • Esh Construction
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • NMCN
  • Tilbury Douglas
  • VolkerStevin

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • Rainton Construction
  • JN Bentley
  • Farrans Construction
  • AE Yates

Lot 11: National — over £10m

  • BAM Nuttall
  • Esh Construction
  • Tilbury Douglas
  • VolkerStevin

 Reserves (ranked order):

  • McLaughlin and Harvey
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • Colas
  • NMCN

Lot 12: National — £5m to £10m (single supplier)

  • VolkerStevin

Lot 13: National — over £10m (single supplier)

  • BAM Nuttall

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »