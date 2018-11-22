Wins for RLB on North East framework

The major framework provides local authorities and other public sector organisations and registered charities in the Yorkshire & Humber, the North East, the East Midlands and Lincolnshire region with access to construction-related consultants. The framework, which is divided into the North & East area and the South & West area, starts this month and runs for four years with the option of an additional two years and is valued at about £120m.

RLB has been awarded a place on each of the eight lots it applied for and will be providing four types of services in both areas. Its wins are for multi-disciplinary building services along with quantity surveying, building surveying and project management/contract administration with site supervision.

Matt Summerhill, managing partner RLB Yorkshire and Humber, said: “The team at RLB has significant experience with the original YorConsult framework and we are delighted to have increased the number of lots we have been awarded on this renewed and expanded framework. We are particularly pleased that we will now be able to offer multi-disciplinary building services with a strong and trusted supply chain across both areas. The ethos embedded in YorConsult2 of supporting the community, working with apprentices and encouraging employment, is something we believe in passionately at RLB.”