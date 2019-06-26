Winvic breaks ground for The Hut in Manchester

Breaking ground, left to right, are Stoford md Dan Gallagher, Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese, THG chief Matthew Moulding and Stoford development manager Angus Huntley

The new logistics centre is being built on an 11.6-acre site next to Manchester Airport.

The Hut Group (THG) purchased the site from Icon Industrial, a joint venture of Stoford Developments and TPG Real Estate.

It will have 104,000 sq ft of office space over four floors as well as 168,000 sq ft of ‘content creation facilities’. Up to 2,000 people are expected to be employed there.

Winvic is expected to complete construction by July 2020.

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive of THG, said: “Today marks the start of an exciting next step for THG as we continue to expand the group’s creative content production and logistics capabilities in Manchester. We have experienced staggering global growth over the last few years, but our northern roots are still incredibly important to us, which is why we are building Icon and our new HQ here.”

Stoford Developments joint managing director Dan Gallagher said: “It’s always exciting to begin work on site and Icon is no exception. We will deliver a highly specified Grade A warehouse/logistics and office development for THG, which will enable it to access its global market, thanks to the superb strategic location of Icon Manchester Airport. THG choosing Icon Manchester for their new logistics and content creation studio is of significant importance to Manchester and the scheme, adding to the scheme’s already very strong list of tenants.”

Within the next 12 months, THG also expects to break ground on ‘THQ’, a business campus to be built over 16.8 acres in four phases. Phase one will comprise office buildings totalling 280,000 sq ft, while an option agreement has been reached between THG and Airport City Manchester for phases two, three and four of the business campus.