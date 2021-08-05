Winvic breaks ground on Peddimore industrial park

Breaking ground are Rob Cook (Winvic), Andrew Reynolds (IM Properties), Kevin Ashfield (IM Properties), Cllr Ian Ward (leader of Birmingham City Council), Deborah Cadman (interim council chief exec) and Dave Lane (Winvic)

Winvic Construction has started infrastructure works for a new industrial park in Minworth, near Royal Sutton Coldfield.

The contractor started on site in July 2021 and handover is scheduled for June 2022.

IM Properties is Birmingham City Council’s development partner for the first phase of Peddimore, which comprises all infrastructure works and the development of 37-hectares of the 71-hectare site.

IM Properties said that it had committed more than £30m to the site infrastructure, all of which will be delivered by Winvic: earthworks, utility and drainage installation (including telecoms and water diversions), a new roundabout on the A38, estate access roads, landscaping, lighting, footpaths and cycleways.

CGI of the new A38 roundabout

Winvic’s team is currently stripping top soil from across the site and constructing screening bunds to the north and south of the site. These vary between 80 and 300 metres in length and between 2 and 3.5 metres in height. Cut and fill works will be undertaken next to create the warehouse plateaux, reducing the ground adjacent to the A38 to meet existing carriageway levels.

Subsequent work includes laying 4,500 metres of drainage pipes, planting thousands of trees and creating the new roundabout. A 60-metre footbridge over the A38 will also be installed.

