Winvic breaks ground on speculative Panattoni development

On site for ground breaking were (left to right) Stewart Craven and Chris Dungworth from Business Doncaster, Doncaster deputy mayor Glyn Jones, Dan Burn and Scott Meakin from Panattoni and Winvic’s Charlie Caldicott

The 417,570 sq ft logistics facility is the largest speculative logistics facility under construction in Yorkshire.

Completion of the development for industrial developer Panattoni is expected in January 2024.

The warehouse will have 37 loading doors, an 85-metre deep yard with parking for 74 HGVs, 358 parking spaces, 15-metre clear internal height and up to 1.5 MVa of power.

It is designed to be net zero carbon, BREEAM excellent rated and achieve an energy performance certificate of EPC A..

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s director of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “The team has just commenced the initial groundworks programme and we aim to build on our already excellent relationship with Panattoni throughout the project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk