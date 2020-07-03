Winvic builds civils capability

Rob Cook

While Winvic is best known as a big shed builder, it does take on standalone infrastructure projects as well as civil engineering works to support its own industrial and commercial building works. It is now looking to develop this capability.

Rob Cook’s experience spans highways, utilities, marine, underground cabling, tunnelling and drainage. Before joining Graham in 2017, he worked for Amey, Murphy and Balfour Beatty, among others.

Winvic managing director David Ward said: “Rob is a great addition to our team where we have an ever-growing reputation for delivering complex multi-phase and multi stakeholder civils and infrastructure projects. With Rob on the team it will help amplify our focus on civils and infrastructure and will continue to strengthen our current standing in the sector.”

Winvic’s Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway project, for example, included new carriageways and motorway slip roads, a rail freight terminal, numerous structures, major utility works and diversions as well as five million cubic metres of earthworks. That three-year project was managed by project manager Mark Skelton, who is now promoted to contracts director, where he will give operational support to Rob Cook and be responsible for all of Winvic’s civils and infrastructure project teams.

Rob Cook said: “I am excited about the challenge the role at Winvic presents me, working with my new team and the existing senior leadership, we have a great opportunity to not only deliver project excellence but to further grow our wider offering to the sector. I believe I have the right skillset to complement and develop the existing Winvic team and already feel at home with the Winvic culture.”

