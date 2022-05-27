Winvic gets going on Ellesmere Port sheds

Winvic Construction and Firethorn Trust breaking ground at Link Logistics Park

Link Logistics Park is a 42-acre development in Ellesmere Port, just off junction 7 of the M53.

More than 760,000 sq ft of industrial space will be erected on the former brownfield site, including a single unit spanning 655,000 sq ft, reckoned to be the biggest single cross-docked warehouse being developed in the UK this year.

This is the second contract that Firethorn has awarded to Winvic Construction, following completion of Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard.

Delivered to net-zero carbon construction, and BREEAM Excellent, the scheme’s base specification includes 15% rooflight coverage, photovoltaic arrays and has 32 electric vehicle charging points. For extra green credentials, up to 25MV of power will also be available from a local energy-generating waste incinerator.

The first phase of development is set to be available for early occupation in Q4 2022

Firethorn Trust partner Chris Webb said that Link Logistics Park was one of the largest speculative projects being built in the UK this year. “The scope and scale of this development is reflective of Firethorn’s growing ambition and it’s a hugely exciting addition to our expanding national portfolio,” he said.

Danny Nelson, director of industrial, distribution and logistics at Winvic, added: “Having worked with Firethorn Trust to deliver Ascent Logistics Park – an eight-facility net zero carbon project – in less than 12 months, we have a fantastic relationship with their team and aim to exceed their expectations delivering this landmark 42-acre development.”

