Winvic lands £51m Leicester PRS scheme

CGI of the three tower blocks to be built by Winvic

Property rental agent Leicester Lettings Ltd is developing the former Merlin Works site on Bath Lane in Leicester. It is a 68,000 sq ft vacant site just outside the city centre ring road.

The £51m private rented sector (PRS) scheme will comprise 256 one-bedroom and 128 two bedroom apartments within three tower blocks that will reach to 10, 14 and 16 storeys high. There will also be a ground floor commercial unit, a two-level under croft car park and a shared outdoor space for residents, which will be created via a five, eight and nine-storey raised podium.

Construction is scheduled to complete by the end 2020.

Leicester Lettings managing director Jamie Lewis said: “The regeneration of the Bath Lane area is well under way and the design of our 10 to 16 storey residential scheme has been developed to fit in with the adjacent buildings and have stunning views of the river. There is a real need for contemporary accommodation in central Leicester, as in many other UK cities, that means individuals, students, couples and families can live close to their places of work, study and leisure amenities, and have great transport links; having worked with Winvic before, I know the 384 apartments and other residential spaces will be completed to the absolute highest standards and will be enjoyed by tenants at the end of 2020.”

As the video below shows, the private rented sector and student accommodation blocks have become a key market for Winvic. It has completed 2,529 bedrooms to date and has a further 3,269 bedrooms under construction, with a total project value of £195m.