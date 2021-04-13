Winvic lands Leighton Buzzard sheds

CGI of Ascent Logistics Park

Firethorn Trust has appointed Winvic Construction to build its Ascent Logistics Park on a a 25.5-acre site in Leighton Buzzard.

The contract was awarded to Winvic on the basis of its ability to deliver Firethorn’s requirement of a net-zero carbon scheme, the developer said.

Permission for construction to start at Ascent Logistics Park was granted by Central Bedfordshire Council in January, and work will start imminently. The first units are expected by the end of 2021.

Firethorn partner Chris Webb said: “As one of the leading contractors within the industrial and logistics market, we were particularly impressed by Winvic’s extensive project experience and ability to deliver our vision for a net-zero carbon scheme.

“Winvic’s commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned with our own, and the delivery of Ascent Logistics Park will be a milestone moment for Firethorn and our vision to drive positive, sustainable change for the region, local businesses and the environment.”

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s director of industrial, distribution & logistics, added: “It’s a rewarding time for Winvic, as the company’s reputation for delivering quality industrial schemes is evidently being bolstered by our ability to deliver our clients’ net zero ambitions. Additionally, it’s fantastic to be working with a new client and our partnership work to date with Firethorn has illustrated that we share the same vision for the net zero Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard. We’re very much looking forward to getting started on site and exceeding expectations at every step.”

Firethorn recently announced the acquisition of its fourth industrial site, in Peterborough, taking its development portfolio to more than 2.15 million sq ft.

