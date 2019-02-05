Winvic lands second Birmingham BTR job

CGI of Lionel House

Lionel House, located on the edge of the Jewellery Quarter, will comprise 259 managed apartments – 156 one-bedroom, 90 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom.

The 259 apartments will have just 17 car parking spaces to share between them, which has attracted some comment locally.

Winvic’s client is Lionel House Developments and Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) and is scheduled to start works in June 2019. The 14-storey building should be ready for occupation by summer 2021.

Lionel House is the second build-to-rent (BTR) project for Winvic in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter and brings the total number of multi-room beds that Winvic has been contracted for and completed to 7,183.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s director of multi-room, said: “Another contract win in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter brings our total current multi-room projects to eight, and we always feel fortunate to work with new clients who have recognised our enthusiasm and expertise. We are looking forward to commencing this 14-storey, 25-apartment scheme later in the year.”

Lionel House Developments Ltd is a development vehicle of Stamford Property Investments, whose third development in Birmingham this is.