Winvic makes first move into hotels with £34m contract

Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes

Winvic Construction, which specialises in student accommodation developments, build-to-rent and industrial warehouses, has started work on a four-star hotel in Milton Keynes, under a £34m contract for the Hotel La Tour group.

Located on Marlborough Gate, Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes will have 261 bedrooms and a 12,900 sq ft conference floor.

The 15-storey, 50-metre-high concrete and steel framed building has been designed by Winvic with PHP Architects, with reflective stainless steel rainscreen cladding.

Winvic is currently installing drainage and reinforced concrete structures are being constructed above the half-basement and ground-floor. It is anticipated practical completion will be reached in 2022.

Winvic’s director of multi-room, Mark Jones, said: “We are naturally very proud to have been awarded our first hotel contract by Hotel La Tour, and our experience of constructing extremely high quality build-to-rent and student accommodation schemes means we are well placed to deliver this exciting project. Partnership work behind the scenes to date has been efficient, particularly due to taking advantage of the end-to-end benefits BIM has to offer, and with architects PHP we are truly illustrating cost and resource savings by investing in this approach. We are looking forward to seeing the mirror-finished Hotel La Tour take shape on Milton Keynes’ skyline through next year ready for a 2022 opening.”

