Winvic makes progress on new Meggitt HQ

CGI of the finished building and current progress at Ansty Park

Winvic was awarded the contract by joint venture Manse Opus, a collaboration between Manse and Opus Land, to build and fit-out a modern warehouse for aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt.

Steel frame erection began on 25th February 2019 and the floors will be constructed in June.

Work on site for the 367,000 sq ft unit with a 10-metre haunch height began in October 2018 and the project is expected to be completed in January 2020.

Winvic operations manager Darren Wilton said: “We liaised with Manse Opus and Meggitt on this specialist project for a number of months before the contract was signed and we’re delighted to be involved in this flagship project. It was a significant moment in October as it was a return to Ansty Park for us, but it’s exciting to now see the facility take shape as we are creating something bespoke to UK manufacturing.”

In July 2016 at Ansty Park, Winvic completed London Taxi Company’s new headquarters – the UK’s first dedicated car factory to produce electric vehicles.

Opus Land joint managing director Richard Smith said: “Winvic impressed us from the start of discussions, not only with their track record in the industrial sector, but also with their openness, commitment to the end-user’s vision and inherent grasp of the commercial aspects. The large specialist manufacturing and test facility will also comprise Meggitt’s new international headquarters, which illustrates the global business’ long-term investment and confidence in the West Midlands’ economy and the UK manufacturing sector.”

