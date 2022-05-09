Winvic on board for £1bn logistics site

CGI of West Midlands Interchange

West Midlands Interchange (WMI), the 734-acre strategic rail freight interchange at M6 Junction 12, has appointed Winvic Construction as its design stage delivery partner.

The £1bn project will see construction of more than eight million square feet of commercial space, with units ranging from 200,000 to 1.2m sq ft, all served by a dedicated rail hub.

The pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) role is the first of four phases of the development programme, followed by early enabling works, infrastructure works and vertical unit delivery.

The project is being financed and delivered by Oxford Properties, the property arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, in partnership with European developer Logistics Capital Partners (LCP), who are already working on a 15-acre scheme at Heathrow together. They acquired the WMI site in July 2021 and hope to have the first warehouse ready before the end of next year.

M6 Junction 12 is the intersection of the motorway with the A5 (Watling Street), between Cannock and Telford.

Andy Busby, UK construction director at LCP, said that Winvic “bring extensive experience of constructing large-scale complex logistics projects like this, and demonstrated a clear understanding of the leading approach we want to take to sustainable design, cutting edge automation, and lasting economic and social impact for the region”.

