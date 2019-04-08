Winvic secures £80m Luton warehouse assignment

Posing for ground breaking are (left to right) Winvic director Danny Nelson, Panattoni director James Watson, Sue Glantz of Central Bedfordshire Council, Winvic operations manager Ben Shearman and Andy Hall of the M1 Agency

Winvic is building two big warehouses for speculative logistics developer Panattoni at its Panattoni Park Luton site, next to the new junction 11A of the M1.

The first shed, Luton 345 has a haunch height of 15 metres, and offers 345,000 sq ft of space and an additional 13,500 sq ft of offices over two floors. The second warehouse, Luton 69, is 13.1 metres high, has a 69,000 sq ft footprint and provides 7,700 sq ft of office space. Winvic will also be carrying out the associated civils and infrastructure work, including car and lorry parking. Both Luton 69 and Luton 345 are expected to be completed in December 2019.

Winvic is also already working for Panattoni putting up warehouses at Derby Commercial Park and the East Midlands Distribution Centre.

Winvic director Danny Nelson said: “Our relationship with Panattoni has gone from strength to strength, and starting another project together – over a short amount of time – illustrates how hard our whole company works to create robust bonds with clients. We are focused on meeting, and exceeding, expectations and are proud that our values help to position us as a trusted leader in the industrial sector.”

James Watson, development director of Panattoni UK, said: “Having appointed Winvic on a number of occasions, we are confident their management and construction of this project will be of the highest standards. We are dedicated to providing only the best quality buildings in the best locations and Panattoni Park Luton fulfils these ambitions, in part due to Winvic’s vast experience in constructing first-rate, modern warehouse facilities.”