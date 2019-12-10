Winvic starts fifth shed at East Midlands Gateway

Winvic has already built four warehouses at Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway and has now started the fifth

Winvic has already built the first four units on the park – totalling more than 2.5 million sq ft – as well as the park’s infrastructure programme, which comprises a 50-acre strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI) that will receive its first trains in early 2020.

The 700-acre industrial park, next to East Midlands Airport, is already home to Amazon, XPO Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel and ShopDirect warehouses.

The fifth shed is a 177,500 sq ft warehouse distribution facility for Games Workshop.

Winvic will build a spur road to the plot as part of associated works and fit out the offices in the building before reaching practical completion in July 2020.

Winvic construction director Rob Bull said: “Our relationship with Segro has gone from strength to strength since we began one of the largest earth-moving, multi-agency developments in Europe three years ago at the SLPEMG site, and now we’re looking forward to starting further industrial construction on Plot 6 for Games Workshop. The warehouse and distribution space will total six million sq ft when complete and the SRFI covers 50 acres; few projects are as large or broad as SLPEMG or have huge challenges like an adjacent airport. The full Winvic team, which includes our trusted suppliers and consultants, are very proud to be delivering such a significant scheme for Segro and the UK’s logistics sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk