Winvic starts Godwin's Bletchley housing

The four-acre scheme, named Bletchley View, will provide a mix of affordable and shared ownership properties, a combination of one and two bed flats as well as 12 three-bedroom houses.

Bletchley View, next to Bletchley railway station, will consist of two six-storey blocks with five-storey add-ons (see image above), plus a row of townhouses and commercial spaces. Air source heat pumps for hot water and a mechanical ventilated heat recovery system will be installed.

The scheme is led by Godwin Developments, with funding from CBRE Investment Management.

Work has now started on site and is expected to complete in spring 2024.

Godwin Developments founder/director Stuart Pratt said: “With its proximity to Milton Keynes, the UK’s newest and fastest growing city, Bletchley has significant potential to become a modern thriving urban destination as outlined in the plans for its regeneration.”

