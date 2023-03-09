Winvic starts next phase of Bristol's Redcliff Quarter

The new student block is the final element of the Redcliff Quarter

Property investor Madison Cairn has handed Winvic a contract to construct a 12-storey block, on the corner of St Thomas Street and Cross Street in Bristol, to accommodate 367 students.

The development is the second phase of the new Redcliff Quarter in the city.

After completing enabling works and piling, Winvic has now moved on to groundworks, which comprise under-slab drainage and ducts works and installation of concrete pile caps, beams, ring beams and the ground floor slab.

The concrete frame programme begins in April. It will climb to 12 storeys and the building form is predominantly an L shape to accommodate a 2,700 sq ft, first-floor roof garden to the rear. The roof at level 12 has been designed as a blue roof to provide the building with the function of water attenuation.

Handover is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The building completes a wider urban block, adjoining a new build-to-rent (BTR) project that Winvic is already building for Madison Cairn.

The external aesthetic has been inspired by Bristol Byzantine style, the developers say, with the prevailing use of brick and stone and metal cladding in the area. Red and black bricks will be used on the façade along with fluted and flat glass reinforced concrete (GRC) and metalwork cladding.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s director of multi-room, said: “This repeat business is a testament to strong collaboration and the partnership that we have built with this client. Both projects come with their own challenges and deadlines, with this site being particularly constrained on logistics – due to the interface of the adjoining buildings – and the limit space on this city centre location. Nevertheless, the Winvic team appointed to the Redcliff Quarter student accommodation project have a wealth of experience and we are looking forward to safe delivery through to 2025.”

Madison Cairn principal Aneil Handa said: “This will be one of Bristol’s most sustainable and high-quality student accommodation schemes, which has been designed by working in conjunction with Bristol City Council and the local community. This is the second project that we are working on with Winvic Construction, and we are excited to build upon our relationship in a partnership approach.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk