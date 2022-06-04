Winvic starts St Modwen Park Stoke warehouse

St Modwen Park Stoke Central

St Modwen Logistics recently signed a pre-let deal with NVS, meaning

Winvic will be working with both St Modwen and the end-user to ensure that the warehouse space meets the needs of NVS to supply and distribute products to veterinary practices across the UK.

The project comprises a 225,500 sq ft warehouse with a 15-metre clear haunch height, three-storey offices totalling 24,200 sq ft and a 3,300 sq ft two-storey transport office. Externally, Winvic will deliver the enabling civils and infrastructure works to create the development plateau and install all underground services, drainage and attenuation pond. Soft landscaping will also be undertaken and parking for 235 cars and 51 HGVs will be put in.

Completion is scheduled for November 2022.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, logistics and distribution, said: “We’ve worked with St Modwen Logistics for many years now and it’s motivating for our whole team to be appointed again, especially just a couple of months after we started on a significant four-warehouse scheme for the developer in Derby.”

St Modwen Logistics has invested £65.5m in Stoke-on-Trent through the development of more than 450,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the past 18 months, with a further 480,000 sq ft currently under development.

In Derby Winvic is building four units for St Modwen within a 10-month timescale. Previous projects that Winvic has constructed for the developer include five industrial units at St Modwen Park Tamworth and the first phases of St Modwen Park Gloucester and St Modwen Park Chippenham.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk