Winvic starts work on £93m Edgbaston scheme

Winvic will deliver stadium improvement works for Warwickshire County Cricket Club ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games; it will also build a mixed-use scheme for German developer Patrizia, which comprises 375 build-to-rent apartments.

Winvic began work on site this week.

The Patrizia private rented sector (PRS) project, called The Residences, will also provide 20,000 sq ft of commercial space across five units on the ground floor.

Winvic will be constructing five concrete-framed blocks of five, seven, eight, 13 and 18-storeys in-situ with two tower cranes. A landscaped podium deck with undercroft car parking will be created as well as a 3,000 sq ft roof terrace.

Winvic will also undertake full fit-out. Project handover will take place over five phases, facilitating the cricket club, car park, conference facilities and practice nets to remain open throughout the works. The work is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Technical challenges include installing underground services while managing the water and sewage mains that run through the site. Edgbaston Road will be realigned and a new opening on Pershore Road will be formed by Winvic as part of the programme, plus an access road through the site will also be constructed.

Stadium improvement works include demolition a derelict building and creation of new parking areas. A new 56,500 sq ft entrance plaza will also be constructed. Works will also comprise drainage attenuation, lighting and landscaping, with almost 3,000 trees and shrubs planted.

Winvic director Mark Jones said: “The Residences BTR project and redevelopment works for Warwickshire County Cricket Club are both exciting schemes in different ways, and winning these contracts illustrates Winvic’s breadth of experience across the various areas of construction. Winvic is as comfortable delivering 18-storeys of luxury apartments for Patrizia and highways works for Warwickshire County Cricket Club as it is creating over 76,000 sq ft of car parking and a large piazza, which will be welcoming people to watch the Commonwealth Games in 18 months. We have already built a great relationship with these two new clients and we’re looking forward to exceeding their expectations.”

Craig Flindall, chief operating officer at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Despite the barriers created by the Covid pandemic and national lockdowns, we have been able to navigate a way through and are delighted that we can now get this major redevelopment project underway, which will transform our stadium footprint and the surrounding facilities. It has taken great efforts to keep things moving in the current climate, but today’s start by our construction partner Winvic ensures that key elements of the project will be completed ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and everything will be completed by autumn 2023. In the coming weeks we intend to reveal plans for the third phase of the Edgbaston Masterplan, which will include the next phase of the redevelopment of the stadium”.

Winvic's work represents phase two of the Edgbaston stadium masterplan. Phase one saw a £32m redevelopment of the south and west stands in 2011.

Edgbaston is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games women’s T20 cricket.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk