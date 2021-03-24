Winvic to build five more Panattoni sheds

Work has started at Derby Commercial Park

Panattoni has engaged Winvic Construction for projects at three separate locations: an industrial warehouse at Derby Commercial Park, one at Crewe Commercial Park and three at Panattoni Park Northampton. All are on a speculative basis.

Winvic and Panattoni’s relationship goes back many years. Winvic previously did the civils and industrial works for the 1.6 million sq ft Panattoni Park Northampton. It then constructed the first three industrial units located at junction 16 of the M1.

Winvic has built several industrial warehouses at Derby Commercial Park, the East Midlands Distribution Centre, Panattoni Park Luton and Logistics North Bolton.

The three additional single-sided dock warehouses at Panattoni Park Northampton will be 250,000 sq ft, 430,000 sq ft and 380,000 sq ft. Unit 1 will contain 8,000 sq ft two-storey office space and have parking for 198 vehicles, while the other two facilities will include 12,000 sq ft of office accommodation and over 330 parking spaces. Winvic started work on the first two units at the beginning of 2021 and these are scheduled to complete in August. The third unit will start later this year.

Work started at Derby Commercial Park in March on a 480,000 sq ft cross dock industrial warehouse, which has been designed to be split into two separate units in the future, if required. It comprises 28,000 sq ft main and pod office space with the option of further offices being created on the warehouse ground floor in the future. The yard has a 50-metre apron, and parking facilities will be constructed for 460 cars and 135 HGVs. This facility will be handed over to Panattoni in autumn 2021.

At Crewe Commercial Park, Winvic will start work in April on a 305,000 sq ft industrial unit with 13,900 sq ft of office space and parking for over 200 cars and 49 HGVs. This is expected to complete in autumn 2021.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s director for industrial, distribution & logistics, said: “We have had a successful working relationship with Panattoni for many years and this trio of wins is evidence that they continue to put 100% of their trust in Winvic, knowing that their schemes are in safe hands. Panattoni Park in Northampton is a scheme that is dear to us. Not only is it close to our head office, we’ve also been on site since 2018, shaping the space with civils and infrastructure works and we then successfully constructed three units simultaneously for Phase 1. Crewe Commercial Park is a new site for us but we have previously worked at the Derby logistics park before, to bring forward multiple units. By this time next year, we will have delivered all five units across the three locations and the challenge is now ours to surpass Panattoni’s expectations once again.”

