Wirral waste to energy plant agreed

The plant is designed to take 240,000 tonnes of waste a year

The Hooton Bio Power facility will be the fifth energy from waste (EfW) project delivered by renewable energy developer CoGen and will be the first non-subsidised merchant gasification facility. It is designed to burn 240,000 tonnes of waste a year, generating more than 200 GWh of electricity– enough to power about 50,000 homes. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2021.

It will be built and operated by specialist contractor Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC) to a Japanese design, on fluidised bed technology supplied by Kobelco Eco Solution. CoGen is overseeing the construction and operation of the facility as project manager on behalf of the project company.

The facility will be developed on the Peel Environmental site, Hooton Park, the second Peel site on which CoGen will build a gasification plant. The first was the recently commissioned 21.5MW Ince Bio Power plant at Protos in Cheshire.

BWSC has previously built nine biomass-fuelled power facilities in the UK, most of which it also operates.

Nikolaj Holmer Nissen, newly appointed chief executive of BWSC, said: “Determined and constructive cooperation has brought this important waste gasification project over the finishing line. The plant will add to the extensive experience BWSC has obtained in the UK market – experience that will help pave the way for successful project implementation.”

CoGen chief executive Ian Brooking said: "The completion of the Hooton Bio Power deal represents a significant milestone for the UK energy from waste sector. The project underpins CoGen’s longer-term plans of developing regional scale merchant gasification facilities across the UK. We look forward to following the approach we took with Hooton as we begin to roll out more projects in our pipeline.”