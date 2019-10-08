  1. Instagram
Wed October 09 2019

Wokingham tenders £22m leisure centre build

18 hours Wokingham Borough Council is advertising for a contractor to build a new £22m leisure centre and library development.

Artist's impression of the scheme
Artist's impression of the scheme

The council has already secured planning consent and the existing Carnival Pool facilities are set to be demolished during spring/summer 2020.

The proposed development will include a 1,000 sqm public library and a sports centre with a 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool, fitness suite, studio gym rooms, a four-court sports hall and a café.

Completion of the new development, part of the Wokingham town centre regeneration project, is expected by June 2022.

The procurement documents are available at procontract.due-north.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

