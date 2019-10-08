Wokingham tenders £22m leisure centre build

Artist's impression of the scheme

The council has already secured planning consent and the existing Carnival Pool facilities are set to be demolished during spring/summer 2020.

The proposed development will include a 1,000 sqm public library and a sports centre with a 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool, fitness suite, studio gym rooms, a four-court sports hall and a café.

Completion of the new development, part of the Wokingham town centre regeneration project, is expected by June 2022.

The procurement documents are available at procontract.due-north.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk