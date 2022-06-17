Wolff manager joins Bennetts

Nic Hutchinson

Nic Hutchinson joins Bennetts having worked at Wolffkran (previously HTC) for more than 20 years, in a variety of roles including national operations manager and later head of operations.

Bennetts Cranes managing director Edward Seager said: "We are really pleased to have Nic join our team. He has a great deal of experience and expertise to bring to the business.

"At Bennetts we have been expanding into different areas of construction and delivering larger and heavier capacity cranes for a variety of job types, and we see this area of the business growing in the coming years as off-site building methods become more popular. Nic's experience in larger cranes and big construction projects will be invaluable for this."

Nic Hutchinson said: "I was ready for a change and a new challenge and working with Bennetts will give me that challenge and also more diversity. It is great to come in and work with new colleagues on a range of interesting projects across the UK, and to be able to work with cranes from a range of suppliers – which gives us more choice to deliver the best crane for every job."

Wolffkran is the UK rental subsidiary of the German crane manufacturer of the same name. In the UK it was originally Hewden Tower Cranes, then Harrington Tower Cranes but is now just Wolffkran.

Bennetts is the UK dealer for Italian crane maker Raimondi, but it also operates cranes made by Potain, Saez and Terex Comedil in its fleet. Wolffkran has only Wolff cranes.

