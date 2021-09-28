Wolverhampton promotes canalside regeneration opportunity

The vision

City of Wolverhampton, together with the Canal & River Trust, has assembled land the size of 30 football pitches for regeneration .

The development area is being marketed as Canalside South; according to the city council, it is one of the largest city centre residential development opportunities in the Midlands.

Canalside South is on the eastern edge of the city centre and is made up of the former Crane Foundry site, former British Steel site and land off Qualcast Road.

The vision is the delivery of around 1,000 homes, along with complementary retail, leisure and commercial uses as part of the comprehensive development of the site.

City of Wolverhampton Council deputy leader Stephen Simkins said: “There is a strong developer appetite to deliver a transformational project in this part of the city. Canalside South is a large and exciting opportunity and, through our Canalside Delivery Partnership with the Canal & River Trust, we are determined to realise its potential.”

