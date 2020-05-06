Wolves Civic defeats Willmott Dixon’s health squad

Wolverhampton Civic Halls

The programme is at a stage that means it is no longer possible for employees of the contractor, Willmott Dixon Interiors, and its subcontractors to work in accordance with the UK government guidelines, maintaining the required social distancing and health precautions.

On similar projects elsewhere, Willmott Dixon has found a way to keep working – from Tunbridge Wells to Stockton-on-Tees – but in Wolverhampton it has proved too tricky.

With work there suspended, the council said that it would “continue to engage with Willmott Dixon Interiors to progress design work and find ways to mitigate the impact which the enforced pause in works is likely to have on the programme’s cost and timeline”.

The Grade II-listed building – known as Wolves Civic – is undergoing a £38.1m transformation and was planned to re-open in autumn 2021. Structural, engineering and electrical works are part of the programme and visitors, including the introduction of a second balcony for the Civic Hall and the height above the stage to the rear is being increased to stage bigger shows.

