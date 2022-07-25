Wood Conference launched

Billed as an opportunity to connect with the ‘doers and thinkers’ in the world of timber, the conference is open to all interested in this pragmatic solution to the climate challenge.

During the day, a range of policymakers, developers, architects and insurers will discuss the environmental and economic benefits building with timber offers to UK companies.

Sponsored by Swedish Wood, who represents the Swedish sawmill industry and is part of the Swedish Forest Industries Federation and hosted in partnership with the Confederation of Timber Industries, Royal Institute of British Architecture, Construction Industry Training Board, National House Building Council, and Constructing Excellence Bristol, the event is free to attend, but with limited places available the organisers recommended booking in advance.

Commenting on the launch, Confederation of Timber Industries (CTI) director, David Hopkins, said: “As the UK hits record temperatures, it is now more important than ever that we tackle carbon emissions from our built environment. Wood is a natural, cost-effective, and sustainable carbon-capture solution that can enable substantial decarbonisation of the built environment based on existing business models and proven technology.

“This is beginning to be recognised by the Government, who launched a Timber in Construction Working Group post-COP 26 to see how the UK can safely scale up the use of timber in our built environment. Real change will come from the private, public, and NGO sectors working together, and this conference will highlight how we can build more, and build better, with timber.”

Structural Timber Association (STA) CEO, Andrew Carpenter, added: “Timber offers an effective, high quality, low-carbon solution to both residential and commercial construction in the UK, supported by a £10bn supply chain, and a low-carbon manufacturing base. With timber frame manufacturing, there already exists a mainstream and intelligent way to build in a climate crisis – and one which we should employ more widely.

“This technology presents cost-effectiveness, speed and energy-efficiency advantages from design to build, while also using precision engineering to reduce the chance of any errors in construction. This conference is a great chance for all to discuss the future of this important industry, as well as how to overcome the current barriers to timber construction.”

