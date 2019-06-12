Wood joins Hinkley Point C team

Construction work under way on the nuclear island of Hinkley Point C Unit 1

The Hinkley Technical Support Alliance (HTSA) agreement will last for five years with an optional five-year extension.

Wood will provide EDF Energy with full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance.

Covering technical and engineering services across all elements of the project, the HTSA agreement is also expected to improve the project’s technical supply chain delivery.

Wood already provides similar professional services to EDF Energy Nuclear Generation under a long-term agreement to support the UK’s eight existing nuclear power stations.

At Hinkley Point C, Wood provides construction design management advisory services, safety case and engineering support, and equipment qualification services in several key areas. Wood is also the project’s sole supplier for independent verification of ultrasound inspections on safety critical components.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “We are looking forward to providing additional support to EDF Energy on a project which is vital to the UK’s energy security and the transition to a lower carbon energy mix. This positions us as a key strategic partner at Hinkley Point C, maintaining our track record of playing a key role in every UK nuclear new build project since the inception of the industry.”