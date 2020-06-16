Wood lands $200m of US solar contracts

The two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) have a combined value of about US$200m (£160m).

Wood was selected following a competitive tender process and will be responsible for delivering a 120MW solar facility in Pittsylvania County and one of 70MW in Chesapeake.

Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, passed on 13th April, mandates that the state’s electricity be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Stephanie Cox, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business, said: “These contracts build on a 10-year relationship with our client, for whom we’ve executed more than 40 projects. The awards are testament to our ability to maintain consistent project execution, deliver to accelerated construction schedules and bring forth a strong EPC proposition and skilled workforce to meet our client’s project goals.

“We are seeing an unstoppable momentum towards a lower-carbon energy environment and Wood is proud to partner with clients that are committed to investing in a sustainable energy future.”

The latest awards follow a series of other recent contract wins - including US$100m of onshore wind projects - that will see Wood’s U.S. renewables business double in size in 2020.

