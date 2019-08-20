Wordsworth first with new gen PC360

The Komatsu PC360LCi-11

Wordsworth Excavations placed an order for the new PC360LCi-11 excavator after it was launched at Bauma earlier this year and took delivery last month.

The 36-tonne machine, equipped with intelligent machine control technology, has been working in Leeds on the construction of a large distribution centre.

“The increased productivity and reliable technology of Komatsu’s intelligent machines allows us to achieve the tight schedules of the sites we work on,” said director Mark Briggs. “We have been impressed once again with the new Komatsu PC360LCi-11 excavator and believe that these types of machines are the way forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk