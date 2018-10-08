Work begins on £24.6m Edinburgh housing scheme

The Edinburgh City Council project, which will be complete by 2020, will be spread across a series of 14 blocks and will also include large public green at the heart of the development. Included in the design is a mix of flats and houses. There will be 108 homes for affordable rent and 86 for market rent.

The new homes are being built by CCG. In addition to delivering the homes, the contractor will provide apprenticeships, engage with local schools and colleges and provide a community investment fund.

The £24.6m investment at Craigmillar town centre is funded by the council along with £3.2m in grant funding from the Scottish government.

Councillor Kate Campbell, Edinburgh’s housing and economy convener, said: “It’s so exciting to see work starting on these new homes and it won’t be long until people are able to move into them. With so many people in need of a home in the city it’s good to see progress being made and the regeneration of Craigmillar with good quality affordable housing.

CCG director Calum Murray added: “CCG was directly appointed by the City of Edinburgh Council through the SPA NH1 Framework and from the outset, Craigmillar 12-15 has been built upon an ethos of project partnering and collaboration. By working together, the masterplan has evolved into one that works sustainably, both economically and environmentally, as well as being a project that has been delivered much faster than by traditional methods, with an overall pre-construction saving of 20 months.

“Our experience of working in Craigmillar has ensured that we understand the needs of the community both in terms of the housing which will be delivered to the highest standards of quality and environmental performance as well as a legacy for the town which includes jobs, training and community donations. We look forward to continuing our work here with the Council over the next two years.”