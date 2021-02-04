Work starts on £30m regeneration scheme in Dumbarton

A total of 66 homes are being built at Muir Road

Caledonia Housing Association is working with CCG on the £30m project to deliver better homes for the Bellsmyre area.

At Muir Road, a brownfield site, 66 new homes are being built for completion by summer 2022.

In the Bellsmyre Regeneration Area, CCG is also starting work this week to prepare to demolish the first phase of vacated properties in the heart of the community. The demolition is part of Caledonia Housing Association’s multi-million-pound regeneration of Bellsmyre. Caledonia is replacing the outdated tenements with a mix of bungalows, houses and flats, many of which will have front and back gardens. CCG is preparing for a planned demolition in early March.

CCG is preparing to demolish outdated tenaments

Peter Broad, Development Manager, Caledonia Housing Association, said: "This is a great week for the Bellsmyre community, which sees us commencing work in two locations.”

