Work begins on £8m Glasgow cycleway scheme

The Connecting Woodside initiative will create protected cycle routes through Charing Cross and along Garscube Road, Woodlands Road, and St George's Road. It is considered to be the missing piece of a jigsaw and will connect to improvements on Sauchiehall Street, the Forth & Clyde Canal and regeneration work at Port Dundas and Sighthill.

Public spaces, walking routes, new pedestrian crossings, and electric car and bike hire stations will also complement the project.

Connecting Woodside has been funded by the Scottish government and Glasgow City Council and is being delivered through the Sustrans Scotland Places for Everyone programme.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “It’s fantastic to see progress on this ambitious active travel project in the Woodside area of Glasgow. It’s going to benefit all those who live or travel through St George’s Cross, Charing Cross and Cowcaddens – and will connect Woodside to other high quality protected cycle routes like the Sauchiehall Street Avenues project.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to support this Sustrans Places for Everyone project alongside Glasgow City Council. When complete, it will directly support our commitment to make Scotland an inclusive Active Nation and to increase the number of people walking, cycling and wheeling.”

He added that Scotland’s draft budget proposes over £85m for active travel, much of which will be match funded. The addition of £15m in ring-fenced local authority funding brings the amount to over £100m.

Lindley Kirkpatrick, Sustrans Scotland programme director for active cities and towns, said: "Glasgow City Council has taken some of the best walking and cycling design from across Europe and worked with local communities and schools to create something unique for Connecting Woodside. The new segregated route on Garscube Road will make it easier for people across the north-west of Glasgow to walk, cycle or wheel as part of their everyday journeys. It will also make the neighbourhood a more attractive place to live in, work in and enjoy thanks to new on-street cycle storage spaces and new places for people to rest and relax.”

