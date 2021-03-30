Work begins on Aberdeen’s £40m BioHub

The project is set to the double number of life-science companies in the region and be a focal point for development of the next generation of therapies and healthcare solutions.

BDP was appointed to lead a multidisciplinary team - which also included Hulley & Kirkwood and JGA - to design and deliver the BioHub on the Foresterhill Health Campus. The campus is one of Europe’s largest integrated clinical, research, teaching and commercial health sites.

The triangular design of the 6,000m2 BioHub has been chosen to provide efficient lab and office accommodation with good daylight. Support accommodation and circulation is concentrated in the centre. The double height south facing ground floor provides collaborative workspaces and break-out rooms as well as conferencing facilities and a café with adjacent external terracing and landscaping.

Christoph Ackermann, principal at BDP’s Glasgow studio, said: “This is an exciting and transformational project for Aberdeen and north east Scotland. BDP has a track record of delivering buildings that encourage industry engagement and collaboration, such as the Inovo and Technology and Innovation Centre in Glasgow. The BioHub project is another example of BDP’s expertise in this style of development, creating office and laboratory spaces for start-up companies under a single roof.”

The project, led by Opportunity North East (One), has secured £20m of capital funding jointly provided by the UK and Scottish governments via the Aberdeen City Region Deal. One has committed up to £5.6m to deliver BioHub's sector growth objectives and has formed a new company, BioAberdeen, to deliver BioHub. The other project partners are the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk