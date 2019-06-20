Work begins on remediation of Glasgow sites

Ground Developments (GDL) is carrying out the work for Glasgow City Council and principal contractor Morgan Sindall Infrastructure. The overall Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area has plans for approximately 860 new homes, a school, shops and a pedestrian bridge into the city centre.

Most of the site has already been remediated and GDL is now remediating the areas referred to as the ‘gap’ sites. These sites were not part of the initial remediation contract due to the presence of buildings such as a church and schools, which have now been demolished.

GDL has been employed by Morgan Sindall Infrastructure to remediate the outstanding areas. It is working in line with the engineering consultancy Sweco’s remediation strategy and under its instruction.

The programme of works is expected to run for 28 weeks and includes excavation of contaminated materials, screening to retain as much material for on-site reuse as possible, modifying site-won materials where possible to alter their properties to allow reused on site.

GDL managing director Kevin Mackenzie said: “Soil stabilisation is a key focus and consideration for earthworks projects such as this one, especially as environmental regulations continue to play a significant role in how many strategic regeneration projects are delivered.”