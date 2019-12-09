Work begins on three East Dunbartonshire nursery schools

The groundbreaking event for Bearsden Early Years Centre was one of three held last week

The centres are being built by East Dunbartonshire Council's delivery partner Hub West Scotland and the architect is Holmes Miller.

All three are being built as part of the council's commitment to deliver on the Scottish government's requirement for additional hours of early learning and childcare. From August 2020, all three and four-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds, will receive 1,140 hours, almost doubling the original allocation of 600 hours.

Bearsden Early Years Centre is being built on the site of a former library. It will offer 87 places and be associated with Bearsden Primary School. Lairdsland Early Years Centre in Kirkintilloch, will have 94 places and be associated with Lairdsland Primary School. Oakburn Early Years Centre will be a stand-alone facility built on a former primary school site in Milngavie. It will offer 94 places.

Joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council Vaughan Moody said: “At an exciting time for early years it is good to see these centres progressing with building work under way and names being agreed. We are committed to delivering additional hours by next August giving families with young children a childcare boost."

He added: “The new centres will be a welcome addition to the high quality, flexible, accessible and affordable early years offering already available in East Dunbartonshire. I look forward to watching them take shape over the coming weeks and months."

Hub West Scotland chief executive officer Iain Marley said, "Hub West Scotland is delighted that the projects have reached the construction phase. We have no doubt that the completed facilities will provide a very high-quality learning environment. Our thanks go to members of the combined client, designer and contractor project team who collaborated and worked skilfully and with great conviction to reach this stage.”

