Work gets under way on Worcester student digs

The 163-bed project is owned and is being developed by Space Developments. The appointment of J Tomlinson follows the completion of strip out and enabling works.

The project involves the regeneration of one of Worcester City’s largest listed buildings - formerly a YMCA-managed hostel - as well as completion of a new accommodation block that will sit adjacent to the existing structures.

The development will comprise three buildings, providing a mixture of ‘cluster’ flats and self-contained studios, with the main building also housing student communal areas and services.

J Tomlinson’s construction/care, refurbishment, and engineering divisions will be working side by side in a multi-team format to manage the various elements of the build and provide all associated mechanical and electrical services and installations.

Tim Edghill, principal at Space Developments, said: “J Tomlinson have significant experience managing student accommodation schemes, which has made them the partner of choice for this project. We are delighted to be working with them on this exciting student living space that will breathe new life into this historic site and deliver community living for university students whilst regenerating this site to give it a new purpose and community benefit.”

The project, which is less than a mile from the university’s St John’s campus and Arena sites, is due to open in autumn 2022.

