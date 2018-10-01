Work on Hong Kong station set to resume after 7-week hiatus

Hong Kong’s Highways Department has agreed to the Mass Transit Railway Corporation's proposal to resume work on the Exhibition Centre Station on the Shatin to Central Link. Updated settlement trigger levels will be introduced.

The excavation works have been suspended since 10 August, as some parts of the settlement monitoring points installed in the vicinity of the works sites exceeded the pre-set trigger level (link opens in new tab).

The decision to restart work was made after considering comments from stakeholders, including the relevant departments and utility undertakers, and MTR Corporation's confirmation that the move will not compromise public safety, said the Transport & Housing Bureau in a statement.

The Buildings Department and Highways Department have confirmed that the private buildings in proximity to the building are structurally safe.

The Highways Department has also confirmed that the other structures, public facilities and roads are now structurally safe and in safe operation. "The safety and quality of railway projects are always the prime consideration of the government. We will closely monitor the settlement condition of structures and public facilities in the vicinity of works,” the statement said.

There have also been construction problems at Hung Hom Station on the same new line (link opens in new tab).