Work set to start on Leith housing scheme

They will build 82 apartments at the Cala Homes (East) Waterfront Plaza development as well as 15 homes for discounted sale. The overall development also includes 291 private homes and 1,500m2 of flexible workspace units.

Cala and Hart steered the project through the planning process and have completed enabling works for the development of four three-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom and 20 one-bedroom properties for Port of Leith Housing Association (PoLHA). The first tenants are due to move in by May 2021.

The project had been initially recommended for refusal as the site had been zoned for a commercial-led scheme. However, development of the brownfield site was unanimously backed by councillors after receiving strong support by local community leaders, businesses and politicians.

Half of the affordable apartments will become social housing with the other half allocated for mid-market rent, intended for people who would not qualify for social housing and find full open market rents unaffordable.

Craig Lynes, land director at Cala Homes (East), said: “These homes are an important element of Waterfront Plaza, a project that is fast becoming one of the most exciting new communities in the city.”

Jason Steele of the Cruden Group said: “We are thrilled to strengthen the Cruden Group’s relationship with both Cala and Port of Leith Housing Association through the delivery of the Affordable homes at this exciting mixed tenure development.”

PoLHA chief executive Keith Anderson said: “We are looking forward to providing these high-quality, affordable homes which will breathe new life into this part of Leith and help to create a new community there.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk